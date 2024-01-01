en English
BNN Newsroom

Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected Congo President Amid Controversy and Unrest

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected Congo President Amid Controversy and Unrest

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s incumbent President, Felix Tshisekedi, has secured a second term following a resounding victory in the national elections held on December 20, 2023. Tshisekedi garnered an impressive 73.3% of the votes, while opposition candidate and renowned businessman Moise Katumbi trailed behind at 18.1%.

Controversial Election Amidst Unrest

The elections, marking the country’s fourth democratic procedure since its transition to a multi-party democracy in 2006, were shadowed by significant logistical setbacks and violent incidents. Independent observers from the country’s Catholic and Protestant churches noted ‘irregularities’ that could potentially compromise the integrity of the results in certain regions.

Out of nearly 44 million registered voters, the provisional voter turnout was reported at 43.3%. However, the ongoing violence in the eastern and western parts of the country prevented more than 1.5 million citizens from casting their votes. Tshisekedi has attributed the instability to alleged interference from Rwanda, a claim that the latter has consistently denied.

Opposition Labels Election Results a ‘Fraud’

Following the announcement of the results, opposition contenders labeled the election a ‘fraud’ and demanded a rerun. Calls for public protest have been made, in response to which the government has mobilized soldiers and police forces, particularly in Katanga, a region known for its rich copper and cobalt resources.

While the final reports from election observers, including those from the churches and the Carter Center, are still awaited, the 2018 elections also witnessed similar allegations of fraud, with leaked results contradicting the official outcome.

Tshisekedi’s Second Term: Expectations and Challenges

As Tshisekedi embarks on his second term, the focus is likely to remain on creating more jobs, increasing purchasing power, and improving access to basic services. His first term was marked by initiatives that positively impacted some communities, such as free healthcare for pregnant mothers and babies, and free primary education.

However, his handling of the violence in the eastern part of the country, which resulted in the displacement of millions and the resurgence of rebel groups, has been a point of criticism. The resolution of this crisis and the establishment of a stable political climate will be among the significant challenges on the President’s agenda.

BNN Newsroom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

