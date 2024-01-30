Federal Ombudsman Unveils Specialized Portal for Business Community

In a significant move to address the grievances of the business community, Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has announced the forthcoming launch of a dedicated portal. This announcement was made during a meeting with a delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Streamlined Complaint Resolution

The specialized portal aims to facilitate expedited resolution of complaints from the business sector. One of the key features of this portal is the automatic transfer of unresolved complaints to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, if not addressed within 30 days. Such a feature promises efficiency and quicker turnaround times in addressing concerns.

Ombudsman’s Commitment to Availability

Qureshi emphasized the 24/7 availability of the Wafaqi Mohtasib's office for complaint resolution, reinforcing their commitment to solve issues promptly. The jurisdiction of the ombudsman's office extends to nearly 200 federal government entities and departments, demonstrating the broad reach and potential impact of this initiative. In 2023 alone, over 194,000 complaints were successfully resolved.

Collaboration with the Business Community

Recognizing the crucial role of the 'Business and Industry' sector in employment and economic growth, Qureshi called for the creation of a committee within the ICCI. This committee is expected to document pressing issues for swift resolution. In response to ICCI's plea, Qureshi also vowed to designate a focal person to liaise with the business community, further strengthening the bridge between the ombudsman's office and the commerce and industry sectors.