Feathers Ruffled: Manila's Import Standoff Over 400 U.S. Fighting Roosters

Imagine landing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), eager to reclaim valuable cargo, only to find your property entangled in bureaucratic red tape. This scenario became a harsh reality for Juan Bacar Jr. and a group of gamefowl breeders when the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) halted the release of at least 400 fighting roosters imported from the United States, sparking a controversy that goes beyond mere paperwork.

The Clash at NAIA

The dawn had barely broken over Manila when word spread among the breeding community that their prized roosters, an investment not just in money but in passion, were being held back by the BAI. The consignee, Juan Bacar Jr., alongside at least 40 breeders, found themselves at a standstill with the authorities, despite asserting that all necessary documentation for the animals' importation was meticulously prepared and presented, including import and export clearances, veterinary certificates, blood test results, and a certificate of quarantine. The standoff was not just about paperwork; it was a challenge to their livelihood and passion.

The Paper Trail Controversy

At the heart of the dispute was an assertion by BAI officials that critical documents were missing — a claim fervently contested by Bacar. He stood firm on the completeness of his paperwork, supported by the collective voice of the breeders who had gathered in protest at NAIA. Financial stakes were high, with one breeder revealing an investment of P2 million for 40 roosters, while another lamented the P200,000 cost sunk into just four gamefowls. The breeders' frustration was palpable, underscored by the looming threat of financial loss and the well-being of their prized roosters.

Resolution in Limbo

In response to the escalating situation, Enrico Miguel Capulong, the newly appointed officer-in-charge at BAI, cited adherence to Department of Agriculture (DA) protocols as the rationale behind the decision to hold the roosters. However, in a gesture aiming to quell the breeders' growing unease, a signed memorandum from BAI assured Bacar of compensation for any roosters that died while in custody. Yet, the gamefowls remained in a state of limbo, housed within a cargo and warehousing firm at NAIA, awaiting Capulong's approval for their release.

The standoff at NAIA is more than a tale of bureaucratic entanglement; it's a narrative that touches on the passions, livelihoods, and cultural practices of gamefowl breeders. As the situation unfolds, the broader implications for the importation of animals and the necessity for clear, transparent processes come to the fore. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the intricate balance between regulatory enforcement and the individual rights of those whose lives are deeply intertwined with their avian counterparts.