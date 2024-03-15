FCCPC Condemns Spike in Sachet Water Prices, Vows to Combat Market Cartels

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has voiced its disapproval over the steep increase in sachet water prices, attributing the rise to unfair market practices. Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, acting Executive Vice Chairman, highlighted this during the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day in Abuja, under the theme 'Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers'. The surge, attributed to the Association of Table Waters Producers of Nigeria, cites escalated production costs as the cause. However, Abdullahi refutes this, pointing to the establishment of cartels as the core issue.

Understanding the Price Hike

According to the Association of Table Waters Producers of Nigeria, the cost for a sachet of water, popularly known as 'pure water', could hit N100, driven by the rising price of diesel, lack of electricity, and overall increased production costs. These factors are presented as reflections of the broader economic challenges within the country. Yet, FCCPC's investigation suggests that the real problem lies within the formation of associations or cartels that regulate pricing, leading to an unjustified increase in sachet water prices.

FCCPC's Stance on Market Regulation

Dr. Abdullahi asserts that while the FCCPC is not a price control agency, it stands firmly against price fixing and will actively pursue those behind these cartels. The commission's mandate includes ensuring fair pricing and protecting consumer interests from exploitative practices. This commitment extends to addressing broader food price surges, attributed to cartels, price fixing, and lack of transparency. The recent action against a popular supermarket in Abuja for consumers' extortion and deceptive pricing underscores the FCCPC's dedication to its mission.

Call to Action for Consumers

While the FCCPC is geared up to dismantle these cartels, Dr. Abdullahi emphasizes the importance of consumer participation in this fight. The commission encourages consumers to report any unfair pricing or exploitative practices they encounter. Such active engagement is crucial for the FCCPC to take informed action against entities violating consumer rights. The overarching goal is to cultivate a market environment where fair pricing and transparency are the norm, safeguarding consumers' interests across Nigeria.

This recent uproar over sachet water pricing sheds light on the broader issues of market manipulation and the need for vigilant regulatory oversight. As the FCCPC ramps up its efforts to combat these challenges, the outcome of these interventions will be closely watched by consumers and producers alike. The commitment to ensuring fair and responsible pricing practices not only protects consumers but also encourages a healthier, more competitive market.