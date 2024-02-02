FC 24's Career Mode Plagued by Persistent Bugs and New Game Crashes

Despite several title updates since its launch, FC 24's Career Mode continues to be plagued by technical glitches. Among these issues, players report that stamina is not regenerating correctly, objectives are not being recognized, and game crashes are becoming increasingly common. A peculiar bug has even caused club scouts to recommend an assistant referee as a potential player, leading to negative stats and the potential to crash the game.

Technical Glitches Riddle FC 24's Career Mode

Players have voiced their concerns over persistent technical issues in FC 24's Career Mode, including player stamina failing to regenerate properly, and objectives not being acknowledged. Along with these issues, a new bug has been identified that is causing the game to crash unexpectedly, adding to the growing list of grievances.

Assistant Referee Scouting Bug Causes Game Crashes

Among the various glitches reported, one stands out for its sheer peculiarity. There's a bug where club scouts are recommending the signing of an assistant referee as a potential player. This bizarre glitch leads to the 'player' having negative stats, and can potentially crash the game, leading to the loss of an entire save. Players on the FifaCareers subreddit have extensively discussed this glitch, warning fellow gamers not to sign or play the bugged 'player' to avoid game crashes or losing saved data.

Community Frustration Over Unresolved Issues

The FC 24 gaming community expresses growing frustration as each update seems to introduce new bugs instead of resolving existing issues. The persistent problems and lack of effective fixes have led to widespread dissatisfaction among players, raising questions about the game's technical stability and the developers' ability to provide a smooth gaming experience.