en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan

Seasoned left-handed batsman, Fawad Alam, has put an end to the swirling rumors regarding his retirement by announcing his imminent return to Pakistan. This announcement emerges amid a flurry of speculation suggesting that Alam’s cricket career might be coming to an end. However, his declaration of plans to return to Pakistan signals that he is not yet ready to hang up his gloves and that pivotal decisions about his cricketing journey are on the horizon.

Alam’s Stint in the United States

Currently, Alam is engaged in cricket in the United States, where he joined the Chicago Kings as a local player in the Minor League Cricket T20. Despite his physical distance from his home country, his heart remains firmly rooted in Pakistan’s cricketing soil. His decision to return is not just a geographical shift, but also a strategic move towards determining the next steps in his professional path.

A Journey of Resilience and Skill

Fawad Alam’s journey in the cricketing world began in 2007 when he made his debut in white-ball cricket. He transitioned into Test cricket in 2009, showcasing his skill and versatility as a player. However, his cricket career was not without challenges. He faced a decade-long hiatus from the national team before making a remarkable comeback in 2020.

Unfaltering Performance

Even after his hiatus, Alam’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular. He continued to leave his mark in 2021, securing centuries against formidable teams like South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. His return to Pakistan, and consequent decisions about his cricketing future, are eagerly anticipated by fans and fellow players alike.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Robert Downey Jr. Reiterates Defense of 'Tropic Thunder', Draws Parallel with 'All in the Family'
The 2008 comedy film ‘Tropic Thunder’, infamous for its audacious use of blackface, continues to stir debate in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed an Australian method actor darkening his skin to play a Black character in the film, recently offered his perspective on the controversy during an appearance on Rob Lowe’s ‘Literally!’ podcast. Downey
Robert Downey Jr. Reiterates Defense of 'Tropic Thunder', Draws Parallel with 'All in the Family'
Valereum Reignites Collaboration with Mattereum: A Strategic Move Towards Tokenisation Revolution
56 mins ago
Valereum Reignites Collaboration with Mattereum: A Strategic Move Towards Tokenisation Revolution
Instagram Enhances User Privacy with Expanded 'Close Friends' Feature
1 hour ago
Instagram Enhances User Privacy with Expanded 'Close Friends' Feature
Dubai Luxury Home Sales Surge as Wealthiest Invest in High-end Properties
42 mins ago
Dubai Luxury Home Sales Surge as Wealthiest Invest in High-end Properties
Revolutionizing iPhone Experience: A Close Look at iOS 14 Features
47 mins ago
Revolutionizing iPhone Experience: A Close Look at iOS 14 Features
Downham Market Housing Proposal Withdrawn Amid Environmental Concerns
56 mins ago
Downham Market Housing Proposal Withdrawn Amid Environmental Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
15 seconds
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
47 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
1 min
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
1 min
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
29 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app