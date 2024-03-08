Fatma Salem Shatters Glass Ceilings in UAE's Industrial Sector, Inspiring Emirati Women

At Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Fatma Salem, a 23-year-old Emirati, is redefining gender roles by operating heavy machinery and forklifts, traditionally male-dominated roles. Her journey, spotlighted on International Women's Day, reflects the United Arab Emirates' efforts to increase female participation in the industrial sector. Transitioning from a therapeutic radiology student to a pivotal player in logistics and operations at Jebel Ali Port, Salem's career shift during the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrates a remarkable pivot towards non-traditional fields for women.

From Radiology to Industrial Pioneer

Originally pursuing therapeutic radiology, Salem's career took a dramatic turn during the summer of 2022 when she decided to switch her major to business administration, a move that unexpectedly propelled her into the aluminium industry. Thanks to an EGA training program designed for high school graduates aiming for technical roles, Salem embarked on her unconventional career path in August 2022. Her curiosity and eagerness to learn about the aluminium sector led to her employment at EGA in November 2022, post-training. This transition not only highlights Salem's adaptability but also underscores the importance of vocational training programs in shaping careers.

Breaking Barriers and Setting New Standards

Despite facing scepticism and the inherent challenges of her job, Salem's determination remained steadfast. Her story of overcoming initial fears and societal expectations illuminates the broader narrative of Emirati women breaking into male-dominated fields. With the support of her family, colleagues, and supervisors, Salem not only secured her position at EGA but also obtained a pay loader licence in December, further cementing her role as a trailblazer in the industrial sector. Her journey is a testament to the changing dynamics in the UAE's employment landscape, encouraging other women to explore diverse career paths.

Inspiring Future Generations

Salem's story is not just about personal achievement; it serves as a beacon of inspiration for Emirati women aspiring to break the mould. Her message to others facing challenges is one of perseverance, supported by a country committed to empowering its citizens regardless of gender. As Salem continues to enhance her skills and pursue further education in business quality, her journey emblematises the potential for women in the UAE to thrive in unconventional careers, paving the way for future generations to dream bigger and aim higher.

Reflecting on Salem's narrative, it's clear that her success is more than an individual accomplishment; it's a symbol of progressive change within the UAE. Her story not only challenges traditional gender roles but also highlights the significance of vocational training and continuous learning in career development. As the UAE continues to foster an inclusive and diversified workforce, Salem's journey from a radiology student to a key figure in the industrial sector will undoubtedly inspire many more women to explore and excel in fields beyond conventional expectations.