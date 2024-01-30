Fatal Neighbourhood Dispute in Filabusi Leads to Arrest

On a fateful evening of January 28, around 8 PM, a disagreement at the Nkundla Business Centre in Filabusi turned lethal, causing a ripple of fear and consternation through the quiet Mkhuza Village. Melusi Moyo, a 27-year-old man from the village, has been apprehended following a fatal assault on his neighbour, Ronald Khumalo, aged 29.

Murder in Mkhuza Village

The conflict ignited when Khumalo confronted Talent Moyo, Melusi's cousin, for brandishing an axe and instilling dread among the community. The dispute escalated, culminating in Khumalo snatching the axe and striking Talent, causing a severe gash on his left hand.

Approximately an hour later, Melusi arrived at the scene, armed with a spear and intent on confronting Khumalo about the assault on his cousin. As the confrontation unfolded, Melusi stabbed Khumalo in his left hand with the spear. Following this, Melusi fled the scene but returned shortly after, this time armed with a brick.

Fatal Confrontation

As Khumalo sought refuge in a shop, the brick hurled by Melusi connected with his forehead. The blow was fatal. Khumalo was rushed to the Filabusi District Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, marking a tragic end to a neighbourhood dispute that had escalated far beyond reason.

Police Response

Inspector Loveness Mangena of the Matabeleland South provincial police confirmed the murder and subsequent arrest of Melusi. Amid the shock and grief that has engulfed the community, she urged the public to shun violence and refrain from carrying dangerous weapons, in a bid to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring. She underscored the importance of not taking the law into their own hands, highlighting the irreversible consequences of such actions.