BNN Newsroom

FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
FastenMaster Introduces Game-Changing FrameFAST Fastening Solution

FastenMaster, a renowned industry player in the structural screw domain, has launched FrameFAST, an innovative fastening solution equipped with the patented TORX ttap drive system. The introduction of this ground-breaking product aims to revolutionize the home building, remodeling, and deck building sectors by offering professionals a more efficient and effective method of securing structures.

FrameFAST: A Game-Changing Innovation

FrameFAST is designed as a direct replacement for conventional hurricane ties and guarantees a five-fold increase in installation speed. This significant acceleration is achieved by eliminating the need for compressors, nailers, and hoses, traditionally used in the installation process. The product’s versatility is not limited to a specific tool, ensuring it is accessible to an extensive range of professionals.

Design and Availability

The fastener is available in 50-piece boxes and 250-piece buckets. These packages include a complimentary alignment guide to ensure code-compliant connections and TORX ttap driver bits for a stable, wobble-free installation. With its user-friendly design and enhanced functionality, FrameFAST is set to redefine industry standards.

Continuity and Certification

FastenMaster’s latest product offering is a testament to its commitment to innovation in the structural screw domain, a journey that commenced in 2011. FrameFAST has been certified for continuous load path applications, such as securing roof trusses, wall studs, plates, and attaching deck joists to carrying beams. This certification underscores its versatility and utility in the construction industry, promising a more efficient and reliable method for professionals.

BNN Newsroom
Şafak Coştu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

