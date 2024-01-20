Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd Engaged to Bianca Wallace Amidst Controversial Divorce

Renowned Welsh actor, Ioan Gruffudd, globally recognized for his portrayal in the Fantastic Four franchise, has recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, Bianca Wallace. The couple took to Instagram, sharing their unparalleled joy with their followers. Wallace, beaming with happiness, showcased her emerald engagement ring on the platform, stirring an outpour of supportive comments from the fans.

From Contentious Divorce to New Beginnings

Gruffudd's relationship with Wallace follows his highly publicized, tumultuous divorce from his ex-wife, Alice Evans. Evans had previously accused Gruffudd of a three-year ongoing affair with Wallace during their marriage, a revelation she detailed in a candid piece for MailOnline. Gruffudd's divorce to Evans was finalized earlier in 2021, marking the end of a union that left Evans and their young daughters distraught.

The Instagram Announcement Amidst Divorce Controversy

The couple's engagement announcement on Instagram comes amidst a backdrop of a previous divorce controversy that included a custody battle over Gruffudd and Evans' two daughters. The legalities of custody, spousal, and child support are yet to be settled. This engagement announcement also follows a restraining order that Gruffudd had obtained against Evans, which prohibited her from mentioning either him or his girlfriend on social media platforms.

A New Chapter for Gruffudd and Wallace

This engagement marks a new chapter in Gruffudd's personal life, following a messy divorce and public controversy. The news comes as a beacon of happiness for the 50-year-old actor and his fiancée, 31-year-old Wallace. As they embark on this new journey together, their followers and fans continue to shower them with well-wishes, hoping for their happiness and the strength of their bond.