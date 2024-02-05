Fans Rally to Save 'Our Flag Means Death': A Fight for Pirate Comedy's Survival

Rallying behind the pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death,' fans are refusing to let the series walk the plank after its cancellation by Max. The show, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, holds a treasure chest of LGBTQ+ representation, gathering a devoted following like a ship gathering wind in its sails. A unique phenomenon is taking place – UK viewers are going above and beyond, purchasing TV licences specifically to savour the second season airing on BBC Two and available on iPlayer.

#AdoptOurCrew: A Digital Battle Cry

Delving into the depths of the digital ocean, fans have unfurled the sails of social media to highlight their commitment to the show and to send out a call for help. The target? Streaming platforms like Netflix and AppleTV. The goal? A third season. A prominent hashtag in this campaign is #AdoptOurCrew, punctuating posts like a flag on a mast.

Signatures Sail Towards Target

An online petition advocating for the show's renewal is navigating its course well, with over 84,400 signatures already on board. The target port? 150,000 signatures. Each digital mark of support brings the series closer to a potential renewal, keeping the hopes of fans afloat.

Hope for the 'Gentleman Pirate'

The fans' hope is as vast as the seven seas. Their desire? To see the adventures of the 'Gentleman Pirate' Stede Bonnet and his love interest Blackbeard continue. The cancellation of 'Our Flag Means Death' might have created stormy waters, but it's evident that the fans are willing to weather the storm in hopes of seeing their beloved pirate crew on screen again.