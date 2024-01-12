en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Family Tensions Rise as Chloe Goodman Spotted Amid Kyle Walker Paternity Fallout

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
Family Tensions Rise as Chloe Goodman Spotted Amid Kyle Walker Paternity Fallout

In a surprising turn of events, Chloe Goodman, a well-known personality from ‘Ex On The Beach’, was seen looking noticeably tense in Brighton, amid an escalating family feud over the paternity of her sister Lauryn Goodman’s children. The revelation that Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is the father of Lauryn’s children has reportedly put a significant strain on the Goodman family dynamics.

Starbucks Run amid Family Tensions

Donning a cream loungewear set, Chloe Goodman was spotted picking up a Starbucks in Brighton, appearing visibly uneasy. This sighting marks the first time Chloe has been spotted since the familial tensions came to light.

Social Media Fallout

As the drama unfolds, social media has become a battleground, with both Chloe and another sister, Amelia Goodman, unfollowing Lauryn and removing pictures of her from their accounts. Lauryn has responded in kind, unfollowing both sisters. This move is especially poignant as Chloe and Lauryn shared a close relationship, living together in 2020 and supporting each other during motherhood.

Unconfirmed Allegations and a Separation

Lauryn, now a mother of two, has not publicly addressed the paternity confirmation but has previously hinted at Kyle Walker being the father. Amidst this scandal, Kyle’s wife Annie Kilner has declared their separation. However, sources indicate that Annie had been aware of the baby’s paternity for some time and it was not the catalyst for their split. Amelia, who generally keeps a private life, has released cryptic posts on Instagram, indicating her non-involvement in the situation.

In this volatile scenario, the once tightly-knit Goodman family is grappling with a sudden revelation and its fallout. As the dust settles, the repercussions on their relationships remain to be seen.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 mins ago
Church Honors Martyrs Amid Ongoing Christian Persecution Worldwide
On this day, January 12, the Church holds in reverence the feast days of various Christian martyrs and groups, a solemn tribute to the ultimate sacrifices they made during times of relentless persecution. Among those venerated are St. Arcadius of Mauretania, who met a martyr’s end in 302 A.D. at the hands of a pagan
Church Honors Martyrs Amid Ongoing Christian Persecution Worldwide
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
1 hour ago
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
TikTok's NoSpendJanuary Challenge: A Frugal Revolution
1 hour ago
TikTok's NoSpendJanuary Challenge: A Frugal Revolution
AI-Powered Roller Shoes: The Next Step in Personal Mobility
10 mins ago
AI-Powered Roller Shoes: The Next Step in Personal Mobility
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products
48 mins ago
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
54 mins ago
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
3 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
5 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
6 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
6 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
8 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
8 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
8 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
9 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
10 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
26 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app