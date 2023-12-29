Family Property Dispute Results in $132,000 Real Estate Commission Payout

In a landmark ruling in the field of real estate transactions, the Waiaruhe Trust, proprietor of the historic Waiaruhe Station near Dannevirke, has been mandated to settle an outstanding real estate commission sum of over $132,000. This stems from a unique case involving the sale of the farm property within the same family lineage, raising numerous questions about the legalities of such transactions and the intricacies of family property disputes.

A Legacy Divided

The roots of this dispute can be traced back to 1979 when the expansive family farm was partitioned between two brothers, Barry and Maurice Beatson. This division resulted in the formation of two distinct trusts, each holding a portion of the original estate. Barry’s trust gained ownership of the Waiaruhe Station, which became the focal point of this legal showdown.

A Controversial Sale

In 2017, Barry’s trust forged an agency agreement with real estate agent Jim Crispin to facilitate the sale of the station. However, when the property was passed in at auction, a surprising turn of events saw it being sold to Maurice’s trust. This move was executed despite the agency agreement having expired and an outside offer of a whopping $6.6 million on the table, which was renewed and accepted by the Beatsons and co-trustee Peter Roebuck. The deal with the outside buyer fell through when they failed to confirm due diligence within the stipulated timeframe, resulting in the sale favoring Maurice’s trust.

Legal Implications and Impact

Property Brokers, the real estate agency involved, promptly invoiced the Waiaruhe Trust for the commission based on the agency agreement. The Beatson brothers and Roebuck contested this charge, citing a ‘family arrangement’ and alleging breaches of the Real Estate Agents Act. The case was subsequently brought before Judge Kevin Kelly, who, after careful consideration, ruled against the Beatson brothers and Roebuck. He ordered the trustees to pay the outstanding commission, in addition to interest and costs.

This case not only underscores the legal complexities of real estate transactions but also casts a spotlight on family property disputes. It serves as a stark reminder for real estate stakeholders about the importance of transparency, due diligence, and the potential implications of ‘family arrangements’ in the context of property transactions.