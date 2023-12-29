en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Family Property Dispute Results in $132,000 Real Estate Commission Payout

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Family Property Dispute Results in $132,000 Real Estate Commission Payout

In a landmark ruling in the field of real estate transactions, the Waiaruhe Trust, proprietor of the historic Waiaruhe Station near Dannevirke, has been mandated to settle an outstanding real estate commission sum of over $132,000. This stems from a unique case involving the sale of the farm property within the same family lineage, raising numerous questions about the legalities of such transactions and the intricacies of family property disputes.

A Legacy Divided

The roots of this dispute can be traced back to 1979 when the expansive family farm was partitioned between two brothers, Barry and Maurice Beatson. This division resulted in the formation of two distinct trusts, each holding a portion of the original estate. Barry’s trust gained ownership of the Waiaruhe Station, which became the focal point of this legal showdown.

A Controversial Sale

In 2017, Barry’s trust forged an agency agreement with real estate agent Jim Crispin to facilitate the sale of the station. However, when the property was passed in at auction, a surprising turn of events saw it being sold to Maurice’s trust. This move was executed despite the agency agreement having expired and an outside offer of a whopping $6.6 million on the table, which was renewed and accepted by the Beatsons and co-trustee Peter Roebuck. The deal with the outside buyer fell through when they failed to confirm due diligence within the stipulated timeframe, resulting in the sale favoring Maurice’s trust.

Legal Implications and Impact

Property Brokers, the real estate agency involved, promptly invoiced the Waiaruhe Trust for the commission based on the agency agreement. The Beatson brothers and Roebuck contested this charge, citing a ‘family arrangement’ and alleging breaches of the Real Estate Agents Act. The case was subsequently brought before Judge Kevin Kelly, who, after careful consideration, ruled against the Beatson brothers and Roebuck. He ordered the trustees to pay the outstanding commission, in addition to interest and costs.

This case not only underscores the legal complexities of real estate transactions but also casts a spotlight on family property disputes. It serves as a stark reminder for real estate stakeholders about the importance of transparency, due diligence, and the potential implications of ‘family arrangements’ in the context of property transactions.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Batchelor Bay Brutalist': An Iconic Bob Lewis Masterpiece Listed for $2.8 million

By Hadeel Hashem

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Reflect on their Broadway Careers and Grammy Nomination

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Pivotal Year for Artificial Intelligence

By Hadeel Hashem

SAHRC Intervenes in TikTok Star Matthew Lani's Access to ARV Medication

By Israel Ojoko

Intriguing Waterfront Property Listing Sparks Speculation ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Intriguing Waterfront Property Listing Sparks Speculation ...
heart comment 0
Waterfront Property for Sale: A Perfect Spot, But You Can’t Sleep There

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Waterfront Property for Sale: A Perfect Spot, But You Can't Sleep There
2023: A Year of Strengthening Relationships – Expert Advice

By Rafia Tasleem

2023: A Year of Strengthening Relationships - Expert Advice
Channel Islands Retailers See a Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands Retailers See a Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
Deloitte’s Bling-a-Bauble Competition Raises £5,000 for Mental Health Support

By BNN Correspondents

Deloitte's Bling-a-Bauble Competition Raises £5,000 for Mental Health Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
1 min
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
1 min
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
2 mins
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
2 mins
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
3 mins
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
4 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
4 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
6 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
6 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app