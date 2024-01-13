en English
BNN Newsroom

Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
The family of the late President John Evans Atta Mills of Ghana, who passed away while in office on July 24, 2012, has made a public request for his autopsy report. The demand comes 11 years after his death, amidst a climate of uncertainty and speculation surrounding the circumstances of his demise. The request, acknowledged as legitimate by the current President Nana Akufo-Addo, is seen as a crucial step towards transparency and closure for both the family and the Ghanaian public.

A Demanding Closure and Transparency

The appeal for the late president’s autopsy report was made by Nana Enyimfua III, representing the Mills family, during a recent visit to President Akufo-Addo in Accra. The family expressed concern over the unknown cause of Atta Mills’ death and emphasized the importance of obtaining the report for closure and historical record. The call for transparency is not only a personal one for the Mills family but also represents a broader demand for accountability from public officials to the citizens they serve.

The Controversy and Speculation

President Atta Mills’ death sparked controversy and speculation as early as 2012. Despite the family’s initial stance on keeping the cause of death private, the public’s right to know and the importance of historical record have prompted calls for the autopsy report’s disclosure. The Kyidomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman and the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute have also joined in expressing the necessity of making the report public, further amplifying the demand for transparency.

President Akufo-Addo’s Response

President Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the legitimacy of the family’s demand for the autopsy report. In addition to this, he has expressed gratitude to the president for restoring the dignity of the Asomdwee Park, where the former president was buried, and signaled his commitment to ensuring the truth about Atta Mills’ death is revealed. Whether this will put to rest the rumors and establish the facts surrounding his demise, only time will tell.

BNN Newsroom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

