Family, Friends Bid Farewell to Derek Draper at Touching Funeral Service

In an atmosphere of profound grief and love, the family and friends of Derek Draper gathered at the church where he tied the knot with ITV presenter Kate Garraway in September 2005, to bid him a final farewell. The funeral service, attended by a host of notable figures, was a poignant tribute to a life that was abruptly cut short by a cardiac arrest in early December, following complications from Covid-19 contracted in March 2020.

Darcey and William's Heartrending Farewell

In a moving display of affection, Draper’s children, Darcey, 17, and William, 11, left touching final messages alongside a special wreath spelling out 'Dad'. Darcey expressed her love for her father, while William signed his note as 'Your son, Bill.' In a testament to her strength, Darcey acted as one of the six pallbearers, bearing her father's coffin adorned with purple and white flowers.

Notable Attendees and Tributes

The service was graced by figures such as shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband, Cherie Blair, and former director of communications Alastair Campbell. Hymns, choir performances, colleagues from Good Morning Britain, and other personal tributes added depth and respect to the service. A musical tribute from Sir Elton John, who performed 'Skyline Pigeon,' and a touching speech by former Prime Minister Tony Blair were among the highlights. The congregation also sang 'Lord of the Dance' and 'The Lord is My Shepherd.'

A Battle Lost to Covid-19

Derek Draper's battle with Covid-19 and the subsequent complications that led to his passing were a stark reminder of the devastation the virus has caused across the globe. Kate Garraway, who stood by her husband throughout his health struggle, announced his death on Instagram, sharing the impact of his illness and the subsequent loss. Draper's passing has left an indelible mark on his family and friends, who gathered to honor his life and mourn his untimely departure.