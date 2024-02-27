Fake Doctor Arrested in Malaga for Treating Patients Illegally for Over 30 Years

In a startling revelation from Rincón de la Victoria, Malaga, a 56-year-old individual has been apprehended for impersonating a doctor, a charade sustained for more than three decades. This fraudulent practitioner managed to deceive patients, providing unqualified medical advice and treatments from his Torre de Benagalbón home, resulting in a substantial illicit income and significant patient harm.

Decades of Deception Uncovered

The Guardia Civil's investigation into this case began in January, prompted by complaints from two patients who were collectively defrauded of 300,000 euros. These patients had sought medical care from the impostor, only to discover the shocking truth behind his qualifications. Operating under the guise of a medical professional, the fake doctor treated approximately a dozen patients daily, charging between 400 and 600 euros for consultations that included alternative medicine treatments. Furthermore, he falsely claimed affiliation with the University of Granada as a pathological anatomy lecturer, adding a veneer of credibility to his deceitful practice.

Investigation and Evidence

Throughout the investigation, authorities uncovered a wealth of incriminating evidence at the perpetrator's residence. This included medical reports, blood tests, ultrasounds, MRI scans, and two diaries meticulously documenting appointments and earnings. The scale of the fraud was extensive, with the impostor's daily earnings from the fraudulent practice amounting to a significant sum. The College of Physicians of Malaga (Commálaga) has since joined the case as a private prosecution, emphasizing the importance of verifying the credentials of medical professionals through their official website to prevent such frauds.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The case has sparked widespread outrage and concern, highlighting the vulnerability of patients seeking healthcare and the ease with which fraudulent individuals can exploit this trust. The investigation continues, with authorities working to identify more victims. However, some have been hesitant to come forward, either due to shame or, paradoxically, satisfaction with the treatments received. The College of Physicians of Malaga's involvement underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for stringent verification processes for healthcare professionals.

The arrest in Malaga serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers posed by unqualified individuals masquerading as healthcare professionals. It also stresses the importance of due diligence by patients when selecting healthcare providers. As the investigation proceeds, it remains to be seen how many more individuals have been affected by this decades-long deception.