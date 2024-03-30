Faithful Hike Mount Jumullong-Manglo on Good Friday, Embrace Tradition and Reflection

Hundreds of Catholic faithful embarked on a spiritual journey up Mount Jumullong-Manglo on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, carrying a large wooden cross to commemorate the passion, crucifixion, and death of Jesus Christ. The Cruz family, alongside other participants, initiated the trek early, navigating the slippery trail left by the previous day's weather, marking a tradition of faith, sacrifice, and community reflection.

Advertisment

Tradition and Challenges

The annual hike to the 1,283-feet summit of Mount Jumullong-Manglo is not just a physical challenge but a spiritual journey for many. Participants, including first-timers and regulars like Jerome Naldoza and Jasmine Ayuyu, faced narrow and slippery trails, reflecting on their faith through prayers at the Stations of the Cross. Despite the difficulties, the sense of community and shared purpose provided motivation and joy for many hikers.

Safety Measures and Spiritual Reflection

Advertisment

To ensure the safety of the trekkers, red ribbons were tied along the route, marking potential hazards. The path was adorned with 14 markers representing the Stations of the Cross, allowing Catholics to pray and reflect on Jesus Christ's suffering and sacrifice. The presence of large crosses along the route and at the summit served as poignant reminders of the purpose of the hike, blending physical exertion with spiritual meditation.

Community and Sacrifice

The Cruz family's tradition of carrying a cross up the mountain on Good Friday has evolved into a community practice, symbolizing sacrifice and faith. <a href="https://www.nwitimes.com/news/local/visitors-flock-to-the-shrine-of-christs-passion-to-walk-the-stations-of-the-cross/article_aa71a330-ee09-11ee-ac27-07bfd61831e