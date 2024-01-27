Fairmont State University Announces Luke Barker as New Head Football Coach

In a significant move stirring the sporting circuits, Fairmont State University (FSU) has unveiled Luke Barker as the 19th head football coach in the university's illustrious history. This key announcement was made by the FSU Athletic Department and its Director of Athletics, Greg Bamberger. Barker's appointment comes in the wake of the exit of former head coach Jason Woodman, who parted ways with FSU in December 2023 to take up a head coaching assignment with the Morehead State Eagles.
New Lead at the FSU Football Helm
With a sterling record as the Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at the University of Charleston, Barker brings to FSU a wealth of experience and a successful track record. During his tenure at Charleston, Barker orchestrated a winning streak for the Golden Eagles with a 27-10 record, a conference title, and a journey to the second round of the NCAA D-II playoffs. He is also credited with coaching multiple All-MEC players, including the 2021 and 2023 Offensive Players of the Year.
Barker's Vision for FSU Football
As he steps into his new role, Barker radiates enthusiasm about joining the FSU community. He has articulated a vision of building a winning program that extends beyond the football field. His commitment is not only to foster a team of winners but also to create an environment that encourages the development of well-rounded individuals. Barker aspires to be a true partner with the community, integrating his team with the larger social fabric.
Confidence in Barker's Leadership
Expressing confidence in Barker's ability to steer the Falcon Football team to new heights, Bamberger has lauded Barker's successful stint at the University of Charleston and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Barker's appointment is seen as a strategic move that will invigorate the team and bring a fresh perspective to FSU football.