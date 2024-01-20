Fairfax County Police Take Icy Plunge for Special Olympics

Braving sub-zero temperatures, members of the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) took the icy plunge on a frosty Saturday afternoon, in a spirited bid to raise funds for the Special Olympics Virginia. Their efforts were not in vain, as they managed to amass over $87,500 in donations for the noble cause.

Polar Plunge: A Chilly Fundraiser

The annual Polar Plunge event, held in the bustling Mosaic District, saw active participation from the FCPD. Commencing at 1 p.m., the fundraising event proved to be a test of endurance for the participants, with the mercury dipping well below the freezing point. However, the biting chill didn't deter the FCPD from their mission of supporting the Special Olympics Virginia, an organization known for providing free, year-long sports, competitions, leadership opportunities, and health services to a diverse array of over 21,000 athletes.

Ensuring Participant Safety

To ensure the safety and comfort of the participants, heated changing tents were set up adjacent to the pools. These facilities allowed the participants to warm up and dry off after their freezing dip, thereby mitigating the risks associated with exposure to extreme cold.

FCPD's Successful Contribution

The FCPD's involvement in the Polar Plunge event culminated in a successful fundraising campaign, with their contribution surpassing the $87,500 mark. Among the participants was the FCPD Chief, Kevin Davis, who, like his colleagues, braved the freezing temperatures to show his unwavering support for the Special Olympics Virginia.

In conclusion, the Fairfax County Police Department's participation in the Polar Plunge event demonstrated their commitment to community service and their dedication to supporting the athletic pursuits of those with varying abilities.