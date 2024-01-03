Fairborn City Council Appoints Mike Gebhart as New City Manager

As of January 2, Fairborn City Council has appointed Mike Gebhart to take the reins as the new city manager. This development comes in the wake of the resignation of Rob Anderson, who held the position from 2017 to December 31, 2023.

A Warm Welcome for Gebhart

Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick expressed his high expectations and excitement about Gebhart’s appointment, labeling him as a strong and dedicated leader. Kirkpatrick’s confidence in Gebhart’s leadership skills and commitment to the Fairborn team is expected to usher in a fresh era of growth and development for the city.

Gebhart’s Journey in Fairborn

Gebhart is no stranger to the workings of Fairborn. He has been a key figure in the city’s staff since February 2013, serving as the assistant city manager and economic development director. His experience and familiarity with the city’s operations and goals provide him with a solid foundation to build upon in his new role.

A Bright Outlook

On his appointment, Gebhart expressed his honor and excitement, indicating his readiness to face the challenges ahead and continue contributing to Fairborn’s growth. His pledge to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the community, City Council, and city staff echoes his commitment to fostering a collaborative and progressive environment. Meanwhile, the city is on the lookout for suitable candidates to fill the void created by Gebhart’s promotion.