BNN Newsroom

Fabulous Forties: Sacramento’s Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
The quaint, affluent neighborhood of the Fabulous Forties in Sacramento, California, has emerged as a magnet for those looking to escape the expensive San Francisco Bay Area. Its allure lies in the architectural diversity, rich history, and vibrant community spirit. The neighborhood, nestled between the 38th and 48th streets, and bordered by J Street and Folsom Boulevard, has its unique charm, encapsulated by wide, boulevard-style streets, unique houses, and meticulously groomed gardens.

Architectural Elegance and Spirited Community

Over the past decade, the price range for homes in the Fabulous Forties has seen a steady rise, with smaller homes now starting at around $1 million and larger, 3,000-square-foot homes priced at least $1.5 million. The neighborhood is characterized by its Tudor, Arts and Crafts, and Colonial Revival style homes, and stands out for its lack of modern or contemporary houses.

Local amenities, like farm-to-fork restaurants and boutique shopping outlets, further enhance the old-money vibe of the area, making it a vibrant residential hub. Notably, the neighborhood is known for its spirited Christmas and Halloween festivities, echoing the community spirit that defines the Fabulous Forties.

A Historical Narrative

The neighborhood’s history is also woven into the fabric of its wide boulevards, a testament to its former streetcar routes. Despite not being a go-to choice for athletes or celebrities, the Fabulous Forties has always attracted professionals and families with generational wealth. One of the most notable residents was former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Resilient Real Estate

Real estate agents vouch for the Fabulous Forties’ resilience to economic downturns. The neighborhood’s unique offerings and consistent desirability have made it a stronghold of value in the real estate market. For instance, a single-family home located at 1045 35th Street, listed for $1,375,000, offers a glimpse into the neighborhood’s real estate landscape. The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property spans 2,322 square feet and stands as a testament to the architectural style and charm that define the Fabulous Forties.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

