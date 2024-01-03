en English
BNN Newsroom

Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Researchers at the University of South Australia, led by Professor Cheri Ostroff, have blazed a trail in behavioral science with a novel experiment aimed at mitigating incivility in high-stress operating theatres. The team placed signage featuring images of eyes in an Adelaide orthopaedic hospital in an attempt to curb the prevalent issue of bullying and discourteous behavior in surgical environments. The three-month trial, driven by the theory that the impression of being observed can influence behavior, yielded promising results, with a significant reduction in poor behavior among surgical teams.

The Eyes Have It

The presence of the eye images, subtly suggesting the constant surveillance of an invisible observer, had a profound impact on the conduct of the surgical teams. The study began with a survey designed to measure the extent of uncivil behavior, followed by the introduction of the eye signs. A follow-up survey conducted after the introduction of the signs revealed a noticeable decrease in negative remarks, particularly among theatre nurses. This change in behavior underscores the powerful effect of perceived observation on human conduct, even in high-pressure environments.

The Cost of Incivility

Incivility in healthcare goes beyond staff morale and well-being, extending its damaging tendrils to patient outcomes, productivity, and adherence to protocols. The high-risk, competitive nature of surgical work can often lead to poor communication and team dysfunction. The study highlights that addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach that goes beyond simple interventions.

Leadership and Culture Change

The findings of the study underscore the need for senior management to lead by example and the importance of recognizing employees’ contributions. Improved communication and clarity in role definitions could also play a pivotal role in effecting a positive change in workplace culture. The results of this innovative experiment were published in the journal PLOS ONE, offering a beacon of hope for improving workplace behavior in healthcare settings through seemingly simple interventions.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

