EY and Peabody Energy Accused of Systematic Fraud by Whistleblower

A startling revelation has emerged from the coal industry's inner workings, implicating consulting giant EY (Ernst & Young) and Peabody Energy, one of the largest coal companies globally, in a purported systematic fraud. A whistleblower, formerly employed with Peabody Coaltrade Australia, has leveled these accusations, alleging a fraudulent practice that involved the manipulation of the certified quality of Australian coal after testing but before shipment.

Collusion and Quality Manipulation

According to the whistleblower, Peabody, in collusion with two coal testing laboratories, ALS and SGS, manually 'upgraded' the quality measurements of coal. This practice could significantly inflate the coal's market value due to its direct impact on energy release and the cleanliness of burn, thus misleading customers about the product's true value.

The Whistleblower's Submission and Its Removal

The submission containing these allegations was initially uploaded to a parliamentary committee's website. However, in an unexpected turn of events, it was later removed, raising questions about transparency and accountability in the public domain.

Denials and Previous Accusations

Both EY and Peabody have vehemently denied the allegations. Peabody has defended itself stating that similar accusations were previously investigated and found unsubstantiated. The whistleblower, however, continues to assert the contrary, claiming to have regularly witnessed EY auditors knowingly signing off falsified account figures during their audit cycles at Peabody. Glenn Carmody, EY Oceania assurance leader, has rejected the allegations, staunchly defending the quality of EY's audit.

Similar Scandals in the Australian Coal Industry

The whistleblower's submission also notes that Peabody's audit committee was allegedly aware and approving of the fraudulent practices, further deepening the scandal. This revelation resonates with similar accusations against other coal companies in Australia, including TerraCom, which currently faces charges by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for allegedly falsifying coal quality readings. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has also mentioned Peabody among other miners suspected of inflating coal quality in a parliamentary speech.