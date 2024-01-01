Expressions Radio Show Returns, Tradition Revived on New Year’s Eve, and ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Strategy Anticipates 2024 Comeback

After a year-long hiatus, the beloved radio program ‘Expressions’ on 89.1fm is poised to return on January 3rd, 2024, with a special guest — Hon. Jamell Robinson. The tagline ‘itsabouttogetreal’ promises a candid, engaging conversation that fans have come to anticipate. The involvement of ‘2024 X Corp’, mentioned twice in the announcement, hints at a possible sponsorship or production role in the show’s revival.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Return To New Year’s Eve Tradition

In other news, television personalities Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ushered in 2024 with a toast on live broadcast, reviving a tradition that had been momentarily shelved. The duo had remained sober during the previous year’s New Year’s Eve telecast in solidarity with their staff, sparking debate about CNN’s stance on on-air drinking. Cohen had even gone so far as to publicly urge the network to permit it.

During the 2022 New Year’s Eve telecast, Cohen stirred controversy with his derogatory comments about ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and its host, Ryan Seacrest. This incident had led to an apology from Cohen, further amplifying the scrutiny of his actions during the annual broadcast.

‘Dogs of the Dow’ Strategy: What to Expect in 2024

Turning to finance, the potential returns of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy in 2024 have been a subject of interest among investors. This comes after the strategy underperformed in 2023, resulting in a reshuffling of the list of qualifying stocks. The top 10 stocks making the 2024 ‘Dogs of the Dow’ list have been identified, with explanations provided for their performance.

Despite the strategy’s weak showing last year, investors appear optimistic about value stocks, anticipating a market rotation. The return of Expressions, the New Year’s Eve toasts of Cohen and Cooper, and the potential resurgence of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy — each event signals a fresh start, a return to form, and an evolution in its respective field, setting the tone for 2024.