en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Expressions Radio Show Returns, Tradition Revived on New Year’s Eve, and ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Strategy Anticipates 2024 Comeback

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Expressions Radio Show Returns, Tradition Revived on New Year’s Eve, and ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Strategy Anticipates 2024 Comeback

After a year-long hiatus, the beloved radio program ‘Expressions’ on 89.1fm is poised to return on January 3rd, 2024, with a special guest — Hon. Jamell Robinson. The tagline ‘itsabouttogetreal’ promises a candid, engaging conversation that fans have come to anticipate. The involvement of ‘2024 X Corp’, mentioned twice in the announcement, hints at a possible sponsorship or production role in the show’s revival.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Return To New Year’s Eve Tradition

In other news, television personalities Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ushered in 2024 with a toast on live broadcast, reviving a tradition that had been momentarily shelved. The duo had remained sober during the previous year’s New Year’s Eve telecast in solidarity with their staff, sparking debate about CNN’s stance on on-air drinking. Cohen had even gone so far as to publicly urge the network to permit it.

During the 2022 New Year’s Eve telecast, Cohen stirred controversy with his derogatory comments about ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and its host, Ryan Seacrest. This incident had led to an apology from Cohen, further amplifying the scrutiny of his actions during the annual broadcast.

‘Dogs of the Dow’ Strategy: What to Expect in 2024

Turning to finance, the potential returns of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy in 2024 have been a subject of interest among investors. This comes after the strategy underperformed in 2023, resulting in a reshuffling of the list of qualifying stocks. The top 10 stocks making the 2024 ‘Dogs of the Dow’ list have been identified, with explanations provided for their performance.

Despite the strategy’s weak showing last year, investors appear optimistic about value stocks, anticipating a market rotation. The return of Expressions, the New Year’s Eve toasts of Cohen and Cooper, and the potential resurgence of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy — each event signals a fresh start, a return to form, and an evolution in its respective field, setting the tone for 2024.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Two Sydney Fathers Tragically Killed in Car Crash, Several Children Critical

By Geeta Pillai

Nazila Sitaishi Advocates for Mental Health Awareness and Against Online Hate Amidst 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

HIV Patients in Isingiro Raise Alarm Over Healthcare Injustices

By Israel Ojoko

Google Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging User Spying in 'Incognito' Mode

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

The Dual Significance of New Year's Day: The Solemnity of Mary, Mother ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
The Dual Significance of New Year's Day: The Solemnity of Mary, Mother ...
heart comment 0
Online Gallery Reveals the World’s Worst Renovations and Construction Decisions

By Bijay Laxmi

Online Gallery Reveals the World's Worst Renovations and Construction Decisions
Ninety-Nine Women Tragically Killed by Male Perpetrators in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Ninety-Nine Women Tragically Killed by Male Perpetrators in 2023
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis

By Salman Khan

Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
1 min
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
2 mins
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
2 mins
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
2 mins
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
New Year's Diets: A Closer Look at Long-Term Efficacy
3 mins
New Year's Diets: A Closer Look at Long-Term Efficacy
Calgary Flames Secure Victory in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Philadelphia Flyers
3 mins
Calgary Flames Secure Victory in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Philadelphia Flyers
Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown
4 mins
Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown
ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
4 mins
ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
6 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
19 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
22 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
23 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
58 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app