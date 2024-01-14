en English
BNN Newsroom

Exploring Affordable, High-Quality Wine Cellaring: A Focus on Bordeaux Wines

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Exploring Affordable, High-Quality Wine Cellaring: A Focus on Bordeaux Wines

In response to the concerns of wine enthusiast Nicholas Bull, this article embarks on a journey to explore the possibilities of building a high-quality, yet affordable, wine cellar, with a focus on Bordeaux wines. In the face of soaring prices and increasing inaccessibility of fine wines, the exploration of cost-effective alternatives that do not compromise on quality becomes critical.

Red Bordeaux: A Viable Candidate for Cellaring

Known for its outstanding aging potential, red Bordeaux finds itself in the spotlight as a prime candidate for cellaring. The current market conditions, characterized by a soft market and decreased demand leading to incentivized removal of vines in less desirable locations, make the present moment an opportune time to invest in Bordeaux wines.

Unearthing Top-Quality Vintages

Wine connoisseurs advise looking for top-quality vintages with sufficient tannin, essential for longevity. The 2019 and 2016 vintages emerge as prime examples. Bordeaux’s ‘super seconds’—estates producing wines that bridge the gap between first and second growths—are recommended for their value. Their ‘second wines’ offer high quality at affordable rates and are ready for consumption sooner than the ‘grand vins.’

Value in Lower-Ranking Chateaux

Chateaux lower in the ranking system, such as Meyney of St Estèphe and Siran in Margaux, are noteworthy for their consistent performance in blind tastings. These estates provide excellent value, although their wines may not reach the same peak or longevity as higher-ranked wines. The ‘crus bourgeois,’ a rank below the classed growths, are applauded for their value proposition.

The Importance of Proper Storage

Storage considerations are paramount in the discussion of wine cellaring. Maintaining proper conditions is crucial to preventing cork damage and preserving the wine’s quality. Bonded warehouse storage is suggested for those considering selling their collection in the future, offering potential benefits in terms of ease of resale and condition assurance.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics.

BNN Newsroom

