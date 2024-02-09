In a thrilling fusion of automotive history and auction theater, Broad Arrow Auctions, a distinguished subsidiary of Hagerty, is teaming up with Air|Water, an illustrious event orchestrated by Luftgekühlt founder Patrick Long. The collaboration will culminate in an exclusive Porsche-only auction, taking place on April 27, 2024, in the vibrant city of Costa Mesa, California.

A Rare Automotive Spectacle

This unprecedented auction is set to showcase around 70 meticulously curated Porsches, a cornucopia of automotive artistry that promises to enthrall enthusiasts and collectors alike. Among the highly anticipated lots is a 1969 Porsche 908/02 Langheck Flunder Spyder, an iconic racing powerhouse that carries an estimate of $4.75 to $5.75 million. The vehicle's distinguished racing history and its starring role in the filming of Steve McQueen's epic motion picture "Le Mans" add an unparalleled aura of nostalgia and intrigue.

In the lead-up to the main event, Broad Arrow Auctions will also be making an appearance at the inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado, scheduled for February 7-10, 2024. The event will serve as a platform to highlight some of the most exceptional consignments destined for the Costa Mesa auction.

Unveiling the Icons

The 2023 Porsche Macan Base, with just 1,702 miles on the odometer, is among the exceptional lots that will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction. This all-wheel-drive vehicle, equipped with an automatic transmission, is marked as "run and drive" despite sustaining unknown and right side damages. Its salvage title indicates the vehicle's status as a rebuildable or repairable vehicle, making it an enticing prospect for collectors and restoration enthusiasts alike.

Other notable listings include a 2021 Porsche 992 Turbo S Coupe, which currently boasts a bid of $165,000, as well as a 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which has already garnered a bid of $200,000. A 2012 Porsche 987 2 Cayman, with a current bid of $10,000, and a 2022 Porsche 992 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe 7 Speed, with just 5,000 miles under its belt and a current bid of $151,000, are also poised to captivate bidders.

A Glimpse into the Future

As the automotive world eagerly awaits the April 27, 2024, auction, interested parties are encouraged to delve deeper into the history and potential of these remarkable vehicles. Vin.Doctor, a trusted provider of vehicle history reports, is an invaluable resource for prospective bidders seeking to uncover the hidden stories and secrets behind these Porsche gems.

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive auctions, the collaboration between Broad Arrow Auctions and Air|Water is set to redefine expectations and captivate enthusiasts worldwide. The upcoming event, brimming with rare and iconic Porsches, promises an unforgettable journey through the annals of automotive history.

As the countdown to the Costa Mesa auction continues, anticipation mounts for the unique opportunity to witness the intersection of passion, history, and the thrill of the chase. With the 1969 Porsche 908/02 Langheck Flunder Spyder as its crown jewel, this rare automotive spectacle is not to be missed.

Broad Arrow Auctions and Air|Water's exclusive Porsche-only auction, taking place on April 27, 2024, in Costa Mesa, California, promises to be an unforgettable event for automotive enthusiasts and collectors. With around 70 carefully selected Porsches on offer, including the iconic 1969 Porsche 908/02 Langheck Flunder Spyder, this auction stands as a testament to the enduring allure of Porsche's rich automotive legacy.

As the excitement builds for the main event, interested parties can look forward to the unveiling of additional exceptional consignments at the inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado, from February 7-10, 2024. With a diverse array of Porsches, from the 2023 Macan Base to the 2021 992 Turbo S Coupe, the upcoming auction is set to be a celebration of the past, present, and future of these timeless automotive masterpieces.