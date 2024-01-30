Aturu Rebuilds Life Post-Prison, Utilizing Skills for Promising Future

After serving a 12-year sentence at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Owerri, Imo state, Daniel Joseph Aturu, a former convict, has taken his first steps towards a new life. On January 29, 2024, Daniel left the prison gates, not as a broken man but as a reformed individual with newly acquired skills and a promising future.

Previously convicted for conspiracy and possession of stolen property in 2012, Daniel's imprisonment led him down an unexpected path of personal growth. He actively engaged in rehabilitation and reformation programs provided by the prison. His participation in these programs and religious activities offered him a chance at redemption and a new perspective on life.

Acquiring Skills Behind Bars

Not only did Daniel serve his time, but he also made the most of it by learning a practical and marketable skill. He enrolled in vocational training in laundry and dry-cleaning, which not only allowed him to contribute to the prison community but also equipped him with a skill that could support him post-incarceration.

Upon his release, Daniel received a washing machine from the Custodial Centre and a philanthropist to help him start his own business. This gesture of support marks the beginning of his journey back into society and his dedication to rebuilding his life. The Deputy Controller of Corrections, Eke C. Eke, commended Daniel's good conduct during his time in prison and encouraged him to maintain this discipline in his new life beyond the prison walls.