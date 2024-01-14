Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations

In a recent development, former Member of Parliament (MP) for APNU+AFC, Mervin Williams, has made an accusation against the government for penalizing the indigenous populace of Chinese Landing, Barama River, Region One.

The government has reportedly ceased all mining operations, a decision that Williams claims is punitive towards the indigenous community.

The cessation of mining operations comes in the wake of a statement by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

Sukhai stated that the halt was enacted in line with a petition made to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) by the village. The community had been negatively affected by the ongoing mining activities.