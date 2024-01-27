Ex-Minister Admits to Sexual Abuse Amidst Church Scandal

In a shocking revelation, Robert Corfield, a former minister of the secretive Christian sect, The Truth, confessed to sexually abusing a boy in the 1980s. This admittance surfaced during a BBC investigation into allegations of rampant child sexual abuse within the church. A hotline, established by victims, has received the names of over 700 individuals purported to be perpetrators.

With a global following of approximately 100,000 members, The Truth has faced intense criticism for its insular nature and unwritten rules, conditions that may have enabled the widespread abuse. Michael Havet, one of Corfield's victims, shared his harrowing experience of abuse and the subsequent cover-up by the church's leadership. Rather than reporting the incident to law enforcement, Corfield was merely shifted to a different role within the church.

Advocates for The Truth: A Beacon of Hope

Advocates for The Truth, a group established by ex-members of the church, is endeavouring to compile cases against the accused and bring them to the attention of the police. The group has been contacted by over 1,000 current and former church members reporting abuse, shedding light on the scale of the problem.

The issue of sexual abuse within The Truth is indicative of a larger pattern of abuse prevalent within religious institutions, often overlooked due to the power dynamics and secrecy at play. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for transparency and accountability in all organisations, especially those that wield significant influence over the lives of their members.