Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts

In a striking revelation, Edge Computer Vision AI leader, Everseen, announced that cart-based losses at self-checkouts have doubled over the past year, according to its Retail Threat Curve report. The report uncovers that 30% of all incidents at self-checkouts now stem from cart-based losses, with shoppers leaving items unscanned in their carts.

Steep Rise in Unscanned Items

The average number of unscanned items has seen a significant increase, escalating from 1.6 to 3.8 items per incident. This surge has not only affected the quantity but also the value of these unscanned items, which has risen from $11.10 to $22.90 per incident. This worrying trend is costing the average grocery store with 12 self-checkout lanes over $102,000 annually, substantially impinging on their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

The Grand Scale of Retail Shrink

Identified by the National Retail Federation as a $112 billion problem annually, retail shrink – the discrepancy between reported inventory and actual stock – continues to be a persistent issue for retailers. The prevalence of cart-based loss at self-checkouts significantly contributes to this staggering figure.

AI to the Rescue

Alan O’Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen, underscores the need for efficient defense systems at self-checkouts to counteract theft and safeguard retailers’ EBITDA. With Everseen’s technology, including the Evercheck application, at the forefront, AI-powered computer vision is seen as a potential game-changer. Used in over 140,000 checkouts globally, Evercheck aims to address various forms of checkout shrink, such as mis-scans and product switching. It also enhances the customer experience by allowing shoppers to self-correct errors swiftly, reducing the need for staff intervention and potential conflict.