Event Highlights Importance of Investing in America's Urban Forests

On January 24, 'Investing in America's Urban Forest', a live event that shed light on the significance of urban forests unfolded. The conversation revolved around the environmental, social, and economic impacts of urban forestry, strategies for investing in urban green spaces, and the roles of stakeholders in preserving this vital infrastructure.

The Role of Urban Forestry in America

Urban forests, often undervalued, serve as the lungs of our cities, filtering pollutants, improving water quality, and contributing to the overall liveability. The event underscored the importance of investing in urban forests, recognizing them as critical infrastructure integral to city life. This investment comes in various forms, including the implementation of local management plans for trees and forests, tree planting, reforestation, and hazard tree removal.

Financial Aid and Policy Support for Urban Forestry

The New Jersey Forest Service's Urban and Community Forestry Program provides financial assistance in the form of grants to counties and municipalities statewide, helping them realize their urban forestry objectives. The New Jersey Shade Tree and Community Forestry Assistance Act further bolsters this assistance, emphasizing the need for proactive tree and forest management to increase community safety, lower tree risk, and decrease maintenance and removal costs.

Case Study: Chandler's Community Forest Inventory

The Chandler Parks Operation Division in Arizona has embarked on the city's first tree inventory project, partially funded by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. This initiative aims to create a precise profile of the species and health of the urban forest, identify planting needs, recognize hazard and maintenance needs, and establish plans for long-term care. The project underlines the importance of investing in America's urban forests and demonstrates the benefits of a thriving urban forest.