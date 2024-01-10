Evaxion Biotech A/S Files Form 6-K Report: What Does It Mean?

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a foreign private issuer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has submitted a Form 6-K report, setting the stage for its future annual reports. The report provides a clear indication that the company will be filing its annual reports under either Form 20-F or Form 40-F, albeit the specific form is not ticked in the document.

Shunning Paper Submissions

Interestingly, the report also puts forth that Evaxion Biotech A/S will not be submitting the Form 6-K in paper as per Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) or Rule 101(b)(7). This move illuminates the company’s commitment to the digitalization of financial reporting and corporate governance, aligning with the global shift towards paperless operations.

Incorporation into Existing Registration Statements

The Form 6-K report is not an isolated document; it comes with a notice of incorporation into Evaxion Biotech A/S’s existing registration statements. These include those on Form S-8 (File No. 333-255064), on Form F-3 (File No. 333-265132), and on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-266050). This incorporation, effective from the date the report is filed, ensures the Form 6-K remains a part of the company’s official documentation unless superseded by subsequent documents or reports.

Extraordinary General Meeting Announcement

The Form 6-K also serves as the platform for Evaxion Biotech A/S to announce its Extraordinary General Meeting, scheduled to take place on January 11, 2024, at 3:00 pm CEST. The convening notice for this significant corporate event is furnished as an exhibit to the Form 6-K, reflecting transparency and the company’s commitment to keeping its stakeholders informed.

In essence, the filing of the Form 6-K by Evaxion Biotech A/S is a testament to its adherence to SEC regulations, its commitment to transparency, and its embrace of digitalization in corporate governance. As we await the Extraordinary General Meeting, the company’s stakeholders and the broader financial market will be keenly watching for any significant resolutions or announcements that could shape its future trajectory.