BNN Newsroom

European Parliament Stands Firm on Freedom of Scientific Research Amidst Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Reaffirming its commitment to uphold the freedom of scientific research, the European Parliament has voiced its concerns about the erosion of this fundamental right within the Union. Reports indicate a substantial decline in the Academic Freedom Index scores of some member states since 2008, painting a worrying picture of the state of democracy and academic freedom in the continent.

Scientific Freedom and the European Economy

Freedom of scientific research is not just a matter of academic concern. Its restrictions are seen as detrimental to the Union’s economy, innovation, and global competitiveness. The Bonn Declaration, which was adopted in October 2020, outlines the responsibilities of governments and research organizations to promote this freedom. However, the lack of implementation instruments at the European level has rendered the Declaration less effective than intended.

Challenges to the Freedom of Scientific Research

Precarious employment and job insecurity in the research sector are considered significant barriers to the full enjoyment of scientific research freedom. The Parliament emphasizes the importance of stable job contracts, social protection, and equal opportunities to safeguard and promote this right. It also underscores the need for academic self-governance and the right of researchers to participate in the governance of their institutions.

A Safe Haven for Researchers at Risk

The European Union is encouraged to become a safe haven for researchers at risk and to establish a European Fellowship Scheme for Researchers at Risk. This move is seen as a crucial step in protecting the intellectual capital of the continent and promoting a culture of open inquiry and academic freedom.

Open Science and Transparent Funding

The Parliament insists on transparent funding sources for research activities and the promotion of Open Science to ensure integrity in research. It calls for publicly funded scientific results to be published in open access journals and to be made accessible to everyone, reflecting the spirit of the new ERA for Research and Innovation. It is believed that this openness would foster a culture of collaboration and accelerate the pace of innovation.

The European Parliament, deeply concerned about the backsliding of this fundamental right in the EU, urges the Commission to use its legal authority to protect and promote scientific research freedom. It also calls upon Member States to respect and uphold this freedom, marking a significant moment in the ongoing discourse on academic freedom in the continent.

