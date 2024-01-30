EU Requires 1.5 Trillion Euros Annually for Net Zero Emissions by 2050

The European Union (EU) needs to mobilize an annual investment of 1.5 trillion euros to reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, says a study backed by Green EU lawmakers. A significant chunk of the funding—1.16 trillion euros—could be redirected from spending on activities that contribute to pollution.

Private and Public Sectors to Share Burden

While the private sector is anticipated to shoulder most of the investment for net zero emissions, public spending on green transitions will also need to double, amounting to 490 billion euros per year. This underscores the need for a collaborative commitment to climate change mitigation from all sectors of society.

Legislation to Phase Out High-impact Greenhouse Gases

The European Council has adopted new legislation to phase down high global warming potential gases. This move is expected to eliminate 500 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions by 2050. The legislation includes a comprehensive phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by 2050 and a 95% reduction by 2030, along with restrictions on the use of all F-gases when climate-friendly alternatives exist.

Redirecting Capital Towards Low Carbon Energy

Existing capital, currently spent on polluting activities, could be redirected towards low carbon energy. This shift is crucial, given the vital role of cost of capital in funding the green transition. Effective climate policies can guide capital towards low carbon energy and contribute to sustainable finance.

Climate Neutrality for EU Cities

The EU's ambitious Mission for Climate Neutral and Smart Cities aims to support 100 EU cities in achieving climate neutrality by 2030. The initiative involves collaboration between local authorities, citizens, businesses, and investors, as well as regional and national authorities. This once again highlights the need for concerted efforts and sustained political and financial commitment in the journey toward climate neutrality.