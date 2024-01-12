en English
BNN Newsroom

Ethiopian Red Cross Calls for Justice After Ambulance Driver Murdered in Tigray

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Ethiopian Red Cross Calls for Justice After Ambulance Driver Murdered in Tigray

Humanitarian work in conflict zones is a precarious endeavor, a fact starkly illustrated by the recent murder of Weldu Aregawi, an ambulance driver working for the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS). The fatal incident transpired in the tumultuous Tigray region of Ethiopia, as Aregawi assiduously assisted a medical professional in transporting a woman in labor to a health facility.

Unjustifiable Attack on Humanitarian Worker

As per the ERCS, Aregawi fell victim to an attack by unidentified assailants, an act of violence that eventually claimed his life despite efforts to save him. This horrifying event has been publicly denounced by the ERCS, which has issued a call for an immediate investigation into the killing. The organization is demanding justice for Aregawi, underscoring the urgent need to hold accountable those responsible for this heinous act.

Violation of International Norms and Conventions

Such attacks on humanitarian workers are not just tragic; they are in violation of international norms and the Geneva Convention. This international treaty provides legal protections for humanitarian workers, asserting their noncombatant status and ensuring their safety while they are on duty. The ERCS has emphasized this point in its statement, highlighting the gross violation of international law represented by Aregawi’s murder.

Recurrence of Violence and ERCS’s Appeal

Regrettably, this latest attack is not an isolated incident. It mirrors a similar attack that occurred in 2022 in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, where both a Red Cross driver and patients were fatally shot. In response to these events, the ERCS has made an appeal to the Ethiopian government to take steps to ensure the safety of its staff and the protection of ambulances and ERCS property.

The tragic loss of Weldu Aregawi underlines the importance of safeguarding humanitarian workers and respecting their noncombatant status under international law. As the ERCS continues to advocate for justice, the international community must take note and act accordingly to protect those who risk their lives to save others.

BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

