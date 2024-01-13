en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand

In the wake of an escalating demand for data, Ethiopia is on the cusp of finalizing a regulation that will oversee national data management. The impending regulation will encapsulate a comprehensive approach, addressing protocols for data management, setting legal procedures for data transfer, and ensuring the safeguarding of data assets from the point of collection to usage.

Government and ICT Sector Converge

Key figures from the government and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector convened this week, contributing their insights to the draft regulation. The gathering marked a crucial step towards the establishment of a robust data management system, with the intention of transforming raw data into valuable resources that can fuel Ethiopia’s technological and economic growth.

Personal Data Protection Bill Under Review

Running parallel to this, the House of Peoples Representatives is in the process of reviewing the Personal Data Protection Bill. Endorsed by the Council of Ministers, this bill is aimed at defining and enforcing the protection of personal data. The draft of this bill proposes the establishment of an institution under the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) to safeguard personal data, sparking a heated debate among stakeholders.

Debate over Independent Entity

The Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), an Ethiopian non-governmental organization, has argued that the entity tasked with protecting personal data should be independent from the ECA and accountable to parliament. This proposition has faced opposition from the ECA’s director general, who defended the current proposal by asserting that it ensures the entity’s independence from the executive branch of government. In the face of this opposition, CARD plans to submit detailed comments on the bill to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice Affairs, making for an intriguing contrast of opinions.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 mins ago
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja
In a striking emergence from an era of economic stagnation, the long-awaited Partial Plan Sector 20 “La Hoya” project, dormant for over two decades, has at last sprung to life. Nestled in the northeast of Torrevieja and in close proximity to the verdant La Mata lagoon Natural Park, the urban development project signals a resurgence
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja
CES Showcases Breakthrough Wearable Tech: From Facial-Controlled Earbuds to Urban Electric Skis
58 mins ago
CES Showcases Breakthrough Wearable Tech: From Facial-Controlled Earbuds to Urban Electric Skis
Liwan District Broadens Eligibility for Guangzhou Talent Green Card B
1 hour ago
Liwan District Broadens Eligibility for Guangzhou Talent Green Card B
Sexting Can Enhance Satisfaction and Connection in Relationships, Studies Suggest
3 mins ago
Sexting Can Enhance Satisfaction and Connection in Relationships, Studies Suggest
Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King's Award, Unveils New HQ
31 mins ago
Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King's Award, Unveils New HQ
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution
46 mins ago
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
37 seconds
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
43 seconds
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
44 seconds
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
2 mins
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
2 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
2 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
2 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
2 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
3 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app