Essex County Witnesses Surge in Luxury Home Sales; Top Home Sold for $2.6M

The real estate landscape in Essex County recently witnessed a remarkable week, with a flurry of high-value sales from January 22 to January 28. The top ten most expensive homes sold during this period ranged from $1.6 million to a whopping $2.6 million, with the most extravagant home finding a buyer in the affluent neighborhood of Short Hills.

Riding the High Wave in Real Estate

The week was marked by an average home sale price of $651,120, and an average price per square foot of $314, underscoring a thriving market for luxury homes in the area. Short Hills emerged as a hotspot for high-end real estate transactions, with several properties from this neighborhood featuring in the top 10 list. These homes, distinguished by their sprawling living spaces and sophisticated designs, were deemed extremely appealing to buyers, thereby setting new records for the county's residential real estate sales.

Short Hills: The Epicenter of Luxury

The priciest home, nestled in the heart of Short Hills, was sold for an impressive $2.6 million. This luxury home in the Hartshorn section of Short Hills boasted of 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, a designer kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, and an outdoor space complete with a deck and well-manicured lawn. The property's list price of $1,490,000 was $260,000 less than the median sold price in Millburn Township, NJ, making it a coveted asset in the real estate market.

Essex County: The Powerhouse of Premium Housing

Overall, the demand for upscale homes in preferred locations within Essex County continues to be robust, reflecting the area's enduring market vitality and allure for buyers interested in premium housing. In addition to the property prices, the local amenities such as schools and financing options also play a significant role in shaping the county's real estate market, thereby cementing its position as a premier destination for luxury living.