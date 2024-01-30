Essendon Gears Up for AFL Season with Optimism as Sam Draper Nears Return

Essendon Football Club, an esteemed contender in the Australian Football League (AFL), is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming season. This optimism is fuelled by the imminent return of key player Sam Draper, the ruckman who has been steadily increasing his training load in the wake of a groin injury.

Draper's Road to Recovery

Draper's absence from the field has been keenly felt, but the player himself has been far from idle. Although not yet participating in match simulation, Draper has been an active presence at the team's training sessions. At the latest session, which took place at Essendon's training facility, the Hangar, Draper demonstrated his resilience and determination by engaging in several drills and showing impressive running capabilities.

Early Signs of Promise

Draper isn't the only player giving the Bombers reason for optimism. Jake Stringer, who doubles as a midfielder-forward, is also preparing for the season with vigour despite foot issues preventing him from participating in match simulation. However, he was actively involved in other training exercises and his form is reported to be encouraging as he approaches a contract year. Additionally, younger players Zach Reid and Elijah Tsatas have been distinguishing themselves during training, their performances indicating a promising future for the club.

Enduring the Drought

The Bombers are hungry for success, having endured a drought of over twenty years without winning a final in the AFL. Vice-captain Andrew McGrath underlined the importance of Draper's role in the team's strategy to break this dry spell. The excitement surrounding the ruckman's return is palpable among both the team and fans, signalling the high hopes pinned on his performance in the forthcoming season.