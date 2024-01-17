ESET Unveils ESET MDR: A New Cybersecurity Service for SMBs

In a bid to fortify the cybersecurity defenses of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has launched the ESET MDR (Managed Detection and Response) service. This innovative solution is designed to tackle the increasingly sophisticated and continually evolving cybersecurity threats that SMBs face. By offering speedy incident response, bolstering security postures, minimizing false positives, and amplifying threat detection and response capabilities, ESET MDR is positioned to be a game-changer in the realm of SMB cybersecurity.

Marrying AI with Human Expertise

ESET MDR is a revolutionary blend of AI-driven automation, human expertise, and all-encompassing threat intelligence. This unique fusion serves to provide unrivaled threat detection and response. Moreover, it supports round-the-clock security operations, effectively filling expertise gaps and reducing the burden on in-house security teams. This allows SMBs to redirect their focus onto strategic business initiatives, without compromising on their security posture.

Achieving Compliance and Cyber Insurability

Aside from providing robust protection, ESET MDR also assists SMBs in achieving regulatory compliance and cyber insurability. By adhering to key cyber controls, businesses can meet various compliance regulations, thereby fostering trust with consumers and stakeholders. Michal Jankech, Vice President of the SMB and MSP segment at ESET, underscored the potential of ESET MDR to safeguard SMBs from ransomware attacks and other security incidents while also ensuring compliance with different regulatory frameworks.

Integration and Availability

ESET MDR is seamlessly integrated into the ESET PROTECT Platform, which is a component of the Detection & Response Ultimate service targeted at enterprises. Offering a comprehensive approach to cyber risk management and threat hunting, this platform leverages ESET's proprietary cybersecurity technologies and intelligence to detect and respond to threats within a 20-minute timeframe. It will be available as either an add-on or standalone product in selected countries, complementing ESET PROTECT Enterprise and Elite packages. ESET's commitment to developing IT security software and services to shield businesses and consumers from digital threats has remained unwavering for over 30 years, with global R&D centers devoted to promoting safe technology use.