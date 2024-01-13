en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen’s Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen’s Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation

The escalating tensions in the Middle East have taken a perilous turn as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen issues threats of retaliation against recent U.S.-led airstrikes. The United States, in a swift response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, launched a missile strike from a warship stationed in the Red Sea. The strikes targeted a radar station on the outskirts of Sana, Yemen’s capital, in addition to nearly 30 sites across northern and western Yemen.

Houthi Retaliation and Regional Implications

The Houthis, undeterred by the U.S. offensive, vow to retaliate. Despite the intensive onslaught, U.S. officials estimate that only 20 to 30 percent of the Houthis’ offensive capabilities were damaged or destroyed. The militia’s resilient capabilities, which are mobile and easily concealed or relocated, pose a significant challenge to U.S. forces. The Houthi militia’s primary target is Israel, accused of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza. Some Yemeni analysts, however, argue that the Houthis are exploiting the situation to divert attention from mounting domestic criticism.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen and Gaza

Amidst the escalating military actions, Yemen’s civilian population faces an impending humanitarian crisis. A protracted civil war has left two-thirds of Yemen’s population reliant on humanitarian aid. The United Nations has underscored the severity of the humanitarian crisis in both Yemen and Gaza, warning that Gaza is teetering on the brink of famine. This situation presents a dual threat of a potential regional war and a deepening humanitarian disaster in the Middle East.

Tensions Fuelled by U.S. and U.K. Involvement

The involvement of the U.S. and U.K. in the conflict has stirred regional tensions. The two nations, supported by four others, reportedly executed over 50 airstrikes and missile strikes on various targets across Yemen, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Houthi rebels and resulted in increased violence. The Houthi’s support for the Palestinian cause and Yemen’s geopolitical significance have further complicated the conflict. With the Houthis focusing on targeting Israeli shipping routes and training recruits for amphibious assault teams, the threat is growing.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
52 mins ago
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
Actor and TV host Terry Crews, known for his charismatic performances and indomitable spirit, holds a lesser-known title that he values above all others: Father. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ host is a devoted patriarch to five children – Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey, and Isaiah, shared with his wife Rebecca King Crews. Terry and Rebecca have
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
Mid-Season Review: Colorado Avalanche's Pursuit of Stanley Cup Glory
1 hour ago
Mid-Season Review: Colorado Avalanche's Pursuit of Stanley Cup Glory
Fraud Charges Hang Over Bowles House Managers in Falmouth
1 hour ago
Fraud Charges Hang Over Bowles House Managers in Falmouth
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
57 mins ago
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
1 hour ago
Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections
1 hour ago
Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
1 min
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
4 mins
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
7 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
9 mins
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
11 mins
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
11 mins
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
11 mins
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
13 mins
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
14 mins
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app