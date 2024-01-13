Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen’s Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation

The escalating tensions in the Middle East have taken a perilous turn as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen issues threats of retaliation against recent U.S.-led airstrikes. The United States, in a swift response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, launched a missile strike from a warship stationed in the Red Sea. The strikes targeted a radar station on the outskirts of Sana, Yemen’s capital, in addition to nearly 30 sites across northern and western Yemen.

Houthi Retaliation and Regional Implications

The Houthis, undeterred by the U.S. offensive, vow to retaliate. Despite the intensive onslaught, U.S. officials estimate that only 20 to 30 percent of the Houthis’ offensive capabilities were damaged or destroyed. The militia’s resilient capabilities, which are mobile and easily concealed or relocated, pose a significant challenge to U.S. forces. The Houthi militia’s primary target is Israel, accused of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza. Some Yemeni analysts, however, argue that the Houthis are exploiting the situation to divert attention from mounting domestic criticism.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen and Gaza

Amidst the escalating military actions, Yemen’s civilian population faces an impending humanitarian crisis. A protracted civil war has left two-thirds of Yemen’s population reliant on humanitarian aid. The United Nations has underscored the severity of the humanitarian crisis in both Yemen and Gaza, warning that Gaza is teetering on the brink of famine. This situation presents a dual threat of a potential regional war and a deepening humanitarian disaster in the Middle East.

Tensions Fuelled by U.S. and U.K. Involvement

The involvement of the U.S. and U.K. in the conflict has stirred regional tensions. The two nations, supported by four others, reportedly executed over 50 airstrikes and missile strikes on various targets across Yemen, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Houthi rebels and resulted in increased violence. The Houthi’s support for the Palestinian cause and Yemen’s geopolitical significance have further complicated the conflict. With the Houthis focusing on targeting Israeli shipping routes and training recruits for amphibious assault teams, the threat is growing.