Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
In a region already plagued with violence and conflict, tensions are escalating as a result of a two-day attack on Yemen, led by the UK and the US. The Houthi rebels of Yemen, also known as Ansar Allah, have been in peace talks with Saudi Arabia. However, these talks have been overshadowed by the recent strikes from US and British submarines and warships on the Red Sea, in response to the Houthis’ attempts to establish themselves as a naval power and disrupt international shipping.

A Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict intensifies, so too does the humanitarian crisis. The Houthis, supported by Iran, have justified their attacks as a response to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Yet, the reality is that the crisis also diverts attention from domestic criticism of the Houthis. A senior U.N. official has raised alarms about Gaza approaching a state of famine, exacerbating the region’s humanitarian crisis.

Global Implications and the Role of Iran

The intense conflict in Gaza has now seen attacks between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi militant group in Yemen, targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. Iran plays a central role as the major patron of all the militant groups involved in the conflict, creating a powerful network of militias. The scale of the Hamas attack on Israeli towns near Gaza has taken everyone, including Hamas’ political leadership, by surprise. This situation has led to escalating tension in the region.

Escalation of Violence and Potential for Wider Conflict

Despite signals from the US, UK, and Israel that they do not want a full-scale war, the potential for an escalation of the conflict remains high. The Houthi rebels have been launching attacks on commercial ships, leading to a potential wider regional conflict. The strikes have also affected Hezbollah, Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, and the situation in Gaza. The Biden administration is trying to balance maneuverability of Israel without leading to a regional war, as the war in Gaza is fueling tensions in the Middle East.

China and Russia’s Influence on the Conflict

With China and Russia as its allies, Iran has strengthened its position in the region, becoming a power to be reckoned with. The Ukraine invasion and Sino-Russian cooperation pact have further solidified Iran’s position. A fresh diplomatic approach is needed to address the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Impact on Global Shipping

In response to the Houthis’ assault on shipping in the Red Sea, the US led strikes have targeted 28 locations and more than 60 targets. The strikes have raised concerns about escalation and threatening to ignite wider conflict in the Middle East amidst the already devastating war in Yemen.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

