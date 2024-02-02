Erosion Crisis at Salisbury Beach: DCR and Local Officials Respond

Severe erosion at Salisbury Beach has reached a critical point, threatening nearby homes and prompting immediate action from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). The recent winter storms have wreaked havoc on beach access points 9 and 10, leading to their imminent demolition for public safety and the restoration of the dune system.

DCR's Swift Response

The DCR sprang into action on a Thursday, initiating the complete removal of access point 10 and preparing to remove access point 9. These efforts form part of a broader initiative to address the persistent erosion issues plaguing Salisbury Beach. Alongside the removal of the damaged access points, the DCR has outlined plans to replenish the dunes with sand, thereby restoring ground-level beach access. This work is projected to continue through February 16.

Local Measures and Communication

In response to the escalating situation, town officials have filed an emergency action allowing residents to replace the sand around their homes. State Senator Bruce Tarr and Town Manager Neil Harrington have actively communicated the ongoing efforts and sought long-term solutions to the erosion issue. Local contractor Henry Richard Jr. has been contracted by residents to execute the sand replacement, commencing operations at access point 11.

Cooperation and Long-standing Issues

Local officials, including Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn, have lauded the DCR's cooperation in this urgent matter. The problem of erosion at Salisbury Beach is not a new one. It has been an ongoing issue, with previous closures of access points due to storm damage dating back to May of the previous year. These closures sparked significant public outcry and attracted high-level attention from state and town officials, highlighting the urgency of finding a sustainable solution.