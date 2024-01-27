Eric Washington Named Chicago Bears' New Defensive Coordinator

In a significant shift for the Chicago Bears, Eric Washington, former defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills, has been crowned as their new defensive coordinator. The move marks a return for Washington to the Bears, where he started his NFL career, and signals a renewed focus on strengthening the team's defenses.

Washington's Second Stint with the Bears

Washington previously served as a defensive assistant for the Bears from 2008 to 2009, and later as their defensive line coach in 2010. Known for his expertise in coaching defensive lines, Washington's appointment is expected to bolster the Bears' defense, which finished 12th in yards allowed and 20th in points allowed per game in the 2023 season. Despite the change, head coach Matt Eberflus will continue to orchestrate play calling on defense.

Shuffling in the Bills' Ranks

Washington's move to Chicago follows criticism of the Bills' defensive line performance, especially their inability to sack Patrick Mahomes during their recent playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The departure leaves a vacuum in the Bills' coaching staff, and it remains unclear whether they will promote from within or seek external candidates. Buffalo had hired Marcus West as an assistant defensive line coach prior to the 2022 season, and with the exit of former assistant Jacques Cesaire to the Cleveland Browns, the Bills face the challenge of filling the void left by Washington.

A Critical Time for the Bears

The appointment of Washington comes at a pivotal time for the Bears, with the defensive coordinator role vacant since September, following the departure of Alan Williams. The Bears' head coach will now pass the defensive coordinator title to Washington, marking a new era for the team. Washington's experience, including a tenure as the Panthers' defensive coordinator, will undoubtedly equip him to navigate the challenges ahead.