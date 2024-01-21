Eric Bana and Rebecca Gleeson Shine at 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' Premiere

Australian actor, Eric Bana and his wife, Rebecca Gleeson graced the world premiere of Bana's latest film, 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2', in Melbourne this Sunday. The couple's display of affection was palpable, with Bana, 55, clad in a suave grey blazer, white shirt, and black pants, and Gleeson, 53, illuminating the event in a chic white blouse coupled with vivid orange pants.

'Force of Nature: The Dry 2': A Sequel to the Acclaimed 'The Dry'

Developing on the success of the 2020 film 'The Dry', 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' follows the narrative laid out by the bestselling author, Jane Harper. Bana reprises his role as the devoted detective, Aaron Falk, on the trail of a missing corporate whistleblower, a character brought to life by the talented Anna Torv.

A Stellar Cast and Scenic Filming Locations

Apart from Bana and Torv, the film boasts a star-studded cast comprising Lucy Ansell, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, and Deborra-Lee Furness. Filming spanned across various picturesque locations in Victoria, Australia, bringing a unique aesthetic to this sequel.

Produced by Made Up Stories, Arenamedia, and Bana's Pick Up Truck Pictures

The movie is a collaborative effort by Made Up Stories, Arenamedia, and Bana's own venture, Pick Up Truck Pictures. Slated for a nationwide release in Australian cinemas on February 8, the movie's premiere generated significant buzz, with Bana and the film crew engaging with fans and posing for photographs.

Marking another collaboration between Bana and producer-director Robert Connolly, 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' is poised to be a noteworthy addition to the cinematic landscape, blending a compelling narrative with a formidable cast and captivating locations.