Equine Veterinary Expert Dr. Amanda J. Durand Joins Midland Acres Standardbred Farm

In the heart of Ohio, Midland Acres Standardbred Farm is gearing up to welcome a new addition to their esteemed team. Dr. Amanda J. Durand, an accomplished veterinarian specializing in equine reproduction and neonatal foal care, will be joining the farm as their new attending staff veterinarian. This announcement, made on February 9th, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the farm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their Standardbred horses.

A Seasoned Professional Joins the Ranks

Dr. Durand brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of veterinary medicine. A graduate of Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine, she has spent years honing her skills in equine private practice, where she has gained a reputation for her expertise in basic surgery and internal medicine.

In addition to her traditional veterinary training, Dr. Durand has also completed a program in animal chiropractic for horses and dogs. This unique skill set allows her to offer a more holistic approach to equine health and wellness, ensuring that the horses at Midland Acres receive the most comprehensive care possible.

A Passion for Horses and Their Well-being

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Durand is a true horse lover at heart. In her free time, she can often be found trail riding with her Tennessee Walking Horse, John Henry. She is also the proud owner of two chihuahua-mix dogs, whom she adores and cares for deeply.

When asked about her new role at Midland Acres, Dr. Durand expressed her excitement and gratitude. "I am thrilled to be joining the Midland Acres team," she said. "The Mossbarger family has a long-standing legacy of excellence in the Standardbred racing community, and I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to that tradition."

Strengthening the Standardbred Racing Foundation in Ohio

As the new attending staff veterinarian at Midland Acres, Dr. Durand will play a crucial role in maintaining the health and well-being of the farm's Standardbred horses. Her expertise in equine reproduction and neonatal foal care will be invaluable in ensuring the continued success of the farm's breeding program.

Moreover, her background in critical care medicine will enable her to provide swift and effective treatment in the event of any health emergencies. With Dr. Durand on board, the horses at Midland Acres will be in the best possible hands.

In a statement released by the farm, the Mossbarger family expressed their enthusiasm for Dr. Durand's arrival. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Durand to our team," they said. "Her extensive experience and passion for equine health make her the perfect fit for Midland Acres. We are confident that she will help us continue to strengthen the foundation of Standardbred racing in Ohio."

As Midland Acres Standardbred Farm prepares to welcome Dr. Amanda J. Durand, the excitement is palpable. With her expertise and dedication, there is no doubt that she will make a significant contribution to the farm's ongoing success and uphold the Mossbarger family's legacy in the world of Standardbred racing.

In the coming months, horse enthusiasts and industry professionals alike will be watching closely to see what this dynamic new partnership will bring. One thing is certain, though: with Dr. Durand at the helm of their veterinary team, the future of Midland Acres Standardbred Farm looks brighter than ever.