Epic Journey: Karolin van Onna and Nicole Kumpfmueller Trek South Island on Horseback

Karolin van Onna and Nicole Kumpfmueller embarked on an extraordinary adventure at the beginning of 2023, traversing over 1500 kilometers from Bluff to Picton across New Zealand's South Island. Accompanied by their loyal horses, Moose, Rasta, and Alex, the duo navigated back country trails for three and a half months, facing the elements and their own limits. This journey was not just a test of endurance but also a profound exploration of the connection between humans and horses amidst New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

With years of experience running a horse trekking business in Cromwell, van Onna had dreamt of undertaking such a journey, but the reality was far more challenging than anticipated. Training and vet checks ensured the horses were ready, yet nothing could fully prepare them for the wilds of the South Island. Early in their trek, the horses displayed hesitancy, a sign of the daunting task ahead. However, as days turned into weeks, a mutual trust and determination emerged, propelling the group forward through rugged terrains and across treacherous rivers.

Challenges Along the Way

The journey's obstacles were as varied as the landscape itself. From mastering topographical maps to navigating river crossings and dealing with the peculiar fears of their horses, van Onna and Kumpfmueller faced each day with resilience. Their encounter with a local early in the trek underscored the importance of community knowledge, saving them from potential peril in the mountains. Despite physical and mental exhaustion, the duo's spirit remained unbroken, supported by a network of locals who offered shelter, food, and guidance, highlighting the kindness of strangers in remote areas.

Reflections on a Journey

Looking back, van Onna cherishes the bond formed not only with her fellow traveler and their equine companions but also with the land and people of New Zealand. The adventure was a testament to the power of determination, the beauty of the natural world, and the unexpected generosity encountered along the way. For van Onna, the journey was more than a physical challenge; it was a journey of the heart, reaffirming her love for her horses and the sense of community found in the most unlikely places. As they concluded their trek in Picton, the experience left an indelible mark on their lives, showcasing the transformative power of adventure and the enduring spirit of friendship.