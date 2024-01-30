EPFO and Ministry Launch Survey to Boost Women’s Workforce Participation

In an assertive move to enhance female labour force participation, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in conjunction with the Ministry of Women & Child Development has initiated a nationwide survey. The motive behind this action is to gain an extensive understanding of the working conditions of women in establishments across India.

Survey to Foster Women's Workforce Participation

The survey aims at collecting data on several provisions including flexibility in working hours, the implementation of 'equal pay' for female workers, the existence of sexual harassment complaint mechanisms, crèche facilities, and late-hour transportation services. This initiative is part of a broader effort designed to augment women's participation in the workforce. The questionnaire has been disseminated among approximately 30 crore EPFO subscribers, with responses to be submitted on the myscheme.gov.in portal.

Challenges in Women's Labour Force Participation

Despite recent improvements, official data indicates that a substantial part of the increase in women's participation in the labour force has been in unpaid work. The female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in India is lower compared to other countries in South Asia and significantly lower than in China.

Government's Initiatives to Empower Women Workers

In a bid to address these prevalent issues, the government is integrating specific provisions for the employment of women workers in the proposed four labour codes. These include enhanced maternity leave, mandatory crèche facilities, safety measures for night shifts, and equal wages for equal work. These codes, expected to replace 44 central labour laws after the upcoming elections, signify a significant stride towards enabling and empowering women in the workforce.