Enugu State Reaffirms Ban on Scavengers Amid Rising Security Concerns

In a bold move to tackle escalating security concerns, the Enugu State government in Nigeria has reiterated its prohibition on scavengers and cart pushers. The reaffirmation of the ban follows the alarming discovery of dangerous weapons, including guns and machetes, in the possession of scavengers across various urban areas such as Agbani Road, Gariki, and Ogbete Market.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, announced the ban during a meeting with community leaders from the Hausa/Fulani, Igbo, and Yoruba ethnic groups. The declaration comes in response to a multitude of public complaints and security incidents tied to scavengers, who are suspected to have been using their trade as a façade to infiltrate homes and perpetrate theft.

Law and Enforcement

Under the Enugu State Environmental Law, any individual caught scavenging faces a possible two-year prison sentence. The rigorous enforcement of this prohibition will commence on January 29, 2024. The state government has called upon its citizens to assist in this endeavour by promptly reporting any violators to the police or a designated task force.

By reinforcing this prohibition, the Enugu State government underlines its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and peace of its citizens. The government is resolute in its mission to eradicate security threats and promote legitimate business activities, thus fostering a safe and thriving environment for all law-abiding residents of Enugu.