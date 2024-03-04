ENR Highlights 2024 Top Young Professionals in Architecture, Construction, Engineering

Every year, a select group of young professionals under the age of 40 are recognized for their exceptional contributions to the fields of architecture, construction, and engineering. This year, 20 individuals from California and Hawaii, along with 10 from Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, have been honored by ENR California and ENR Northwest for their leadership, innovation, and community service. A distinguished panel of judges, comprising past ENR awardees, assessed nominees based on their career achievements, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Pathways to Excellence

The 2024 cohort of ENR's Top Young Professionals has made remarkable strides in their respective fields through hard work, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability and diversity. These trailblazers have led multimillion-dollar projects, introduced groundbreaking technologies, and championed the inclusion of women and minorities in the construction industry. Their dedication extends beyond professional endeavors, with many volunteering for industry-related groups and community organizations, thus setting a new standard for future generations in the construction and engineering sectors.

Notable Awardees and Their Contributions

Among the awardees, Allie Ackerman, a Project Manager at Hensel Phelps in Honolulu, stands out for her leadership in wastewater and federal construction projects, including the $627 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data center. Similarly, Sue Bhattacharjee, Director of Preconstruction at Herrero Builders in San Francisco, has been instrumental in advancing preconstruction practices and championing diversity in the workplace. KK Clark, a Project Executive at Clark Construction in San Diego, has not only managed significant projects but also played a pivotal role in promoting inclusion and diversity within the industry.

Impact Beyond Construction Sites

The 2024 ENR Top Young Professionals are redefining leadership in the architecture, construction, and engineering industries. Their achievements highlight the importance of innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to community service. By breaking new ground and serving as role models, these young leaders are paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future in construction. Their stories serve as an inspiration to aspiring professionals everywhere, demonstrating that with passion and perseverance, one can make a significant impact both within and beyond their industry.

As the construction industry continues to evolve, the contributions of these young professionals underscore the transformative power of leadership, innovation, and community engagement. Their achievements not only contribute to the growth and success of their projects and companies but also inspire a more inclusive and sustainable approach to construction and engineering worldwide. With their forward-thinking mindsets and dedication to excellence, the 2024 ENR Top Young Professionals are indeed shaping the future of their industries.