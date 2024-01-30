Enhanced Games: Billionaire-Backed Event to Challenge Traditional Sports Norms

In an unprecedented move that challenges traditional sporting norms, the Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza has unveiled plans for a unique event known as Enhanced Games. The event is designed to explore the outer limits of human capabilities, allowing athletes to compete without any drug testing restrictions. With over 900 athletes worldwide expressing interest, including an anonymous Australian Olympic gold medallist, the Enhanced Games are set to redefine the boundaries of human performance.

Investors Back Unique Concept

The concept has attracted substantial investment from high-profile billionaires including PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, life sciences and psychedelics investor Christian Angermayer, and tech and crypto capitalist Balaji Srinivasan. The financial backing from these industry heavyweights demonstrates the potential of this revolutionary approach to sports.

Challenge to Traditional Sporting Events

By allowing unrestricted use of performance-enhancing drugs, Enhanced Games aims to challenge traditional events like the Olympic Games. The potential for athletes to break world records set by competitors who have not used performance-enhancing drugs could dramatically reshape the landscape of international sports.

Equity and Safety Measures for Athletes

Despite the unrestricted use of performance-enhancing drugs, safety measures will be in place. Athletes will not be required to disclose their performance-enhancing regimes, but they must meet certain biomarker ranges to ensure safety. Furthermore, participants will receive an equity stake in Enhanced Games, creating a fair payment structure for athletes.

With up to seven qualifying events planned worldwide, including in Australia, ahead of the main event next year, the Enhanced Games are set to make a global impact. As venues around the world vie to host this inaugural event, the Enhanced Games are set to challenge and potentially revolutionize the world of sports.